There are people who have really ingenious ideas and you can see it in this romantic dating game based on Doom.

If you thought it was all made up, life insists on telling us no. It makes so many turns that it is capable of turning Doom, one of the bloodiest and most belligerent games in history, into a kind of dating simulator between the characters of the universe of the popular id Software shooter. That’s what it offers Doomed love, which gives a beastly twist to one of the most loved and followed FPS.

Basically, in this curious game you have to prepare for a school festival with other Doom enemies. Depending on the choices we make, we can take one or the other to the prom. A flirting adventure that hides numerous references to the saga, while we go on romantic dinners with demons and other creatures.

Who says you can’t fall in love with Doom? In addition, this game highlights its colorful artistic and animated style section. The best thing is that you can try it for yourself from itch.io completely free. If you are unlucky in love, this may be the solution … or not.

As a reminder, the latest installment in the saga is Doom Eternal, for many, one of the best FPS of the entire generation for its rhythm and verticality. We tell you everything in our analysis.

More about: Doom.