On the skating rinks of 10 metropolitan parks on Valentine’s Day, an action will take place to find a “soul mate” – “PARK DATING – LOVE FROM THE FIRST PARK”. This was reported in the press service of the Moscow City Park.

As specified, at the entrance to the rink, guests will be issued with special identification stickers, each of which is a steam room. These are multi-colored hearts with syllables of words important for relationships. For example, love, tenderness, loyalty and others.

The Moscow City Park noted that guests who managed to find their mate will participate in a special prize drawing.

The action takes place on the skating rinks of Gorky Park, Hermitage Garden, Bauman Garden, Mitino Landscape Park, Krasnaya Presnya Park, Khodynskoe Pole Park, as well as Babushkinsky, Izmailovsky, Perovsky and Tagansky parks.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow in the craft park at VDNKh on Valentine’s Day master classes are held to create the symbols of this holiday.

In addition, Muscovites told how interesting it is to spend February 14 without leaving your home.