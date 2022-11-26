During a press conference, a journalist asked Al-Shehri whether he had received a Rolls-Royce and the color he chose. The Saudi player replied, laughing: These reports are incorrect!

The journalist tried to provoke Al-Shehri by saying, “It’s unfortunate, isn’t it?”

However, al-Shehri’s quick wit was present when he slapped the journalist hard, saying: “We are here to serve our country to provide the best!”

Al-Shehri continued during the press conference by saying: “We believe in our capabilities and do not underestimate any other team. Our victory over Argentina gave us stronger and better confidence for the next two matches.”

He added, “Our ambitions have become greater after the victory over Argentina. Our preparations for the match against Poland are going well, and the coach is doing a great job. Qualifying for the round of 16 has become the goal of all players.”

The Green Falcons striker confirmed his confidence in achieving a good result against Poland in the national team’s second match in the 2022 World Cup.