The Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud was caught in a storm in the North Sea, with windows shattered and navigation systems down, after a rogue wave. She was traveling from Floro, Norway, to Tilbury, UK, when she was hit by Storm Pia. Although the main engine is working, the vessel was slowed and remained almost immobile until she was rescued and towed to Bremerhafen in Germany today. With 266 passengers and 131 crew members, two towing vessels had kept the vessel stable. The video shows the images shot on board.



