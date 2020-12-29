The Israel Defense Forces press service reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket on Tuesday, which fell without leaving the enclave. TASS.

“After the air defense sirens went off, a rocket was launched in the Gaza Strip, which did not fly into Israeli territory,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that “air raid sirens sounded in the area of ​​Kibbutz Kerem Shalom” near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Let’s remind that on Friday two rockets were fired from the territory of the Gaza Strip in the direction of the Israeli territory.

According to available information, the target of the rocket attack was the coastal city of Ashkelon, located in southwestern Israel.