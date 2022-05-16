An old Russian rocket has exploded in space, leaving behind multiple pieces of space debris. It is about the accidental explosion of the engine that was used 15 years ago to propel it into orbit.

15 years ago a load of navigation satellites was prepared, and the Russian rocket carried out the different missions entrusted to it. It belonged to the 18th Space Defense Squadron, cataloged under the number #32398.

what has exploded

The rocket was an empty space tug engine that helped launch three Russian GLONASS satellites in 2007 (the Russian equivalent to the American GPS and the European Galileo). Specifically, it is a SOZ ullage engine, also known as ullage rocket.

It happened just a month ago, on April 15, although it was announced at the beginning of the month, on May 3. The SOZ engine that just exploded had been circling the Earth in an elliptical path, approaching 388 kilometers and 19,074 kilometers. Its debris is expected to return to Earth, but it may take years.

What happens now with the space junk

After the explosion of the engine, it leaves 16 pieces adrift, which are being monitored to avoid any accident in space. That is why it is very important to control the fragments now to prevent the occurrence of the Kessler effect.

This ‘domino effect’ would occur if a few pieces of space junk collided with the many satellites that surround the Earth, giving rise to even more space junk heaps. And so on loop. In fact, Telecommunications on Earth could be greatly affected.