The rocket, which was fired from the Gaza Strip, exploded near the Austrian embassy in Ramat Gan, Israel. This was reported on Saturday, May 15, by the Austrian Ambassador Hanna Liko.

“A rocket has just exploded in Ramat Gan not far from the embassy. Fortunately, we are all safe. This must stop immediately, “she wrote in Twitter…

Earlier that day, Gaza struck the city of Ramat Gan, killing one person. In addition, on May 15, four Israeli rockets destroyed the 11-story Al-Jal building in the Gaza Strip, which housed the offices of several of the world’s media outlets. The Israeli military explained on the same day that the decision was made due to the fact that the tower was used by Hamas for military purposes.

Also on Saturday, the Hamas movement announced the launch of several dozen missiles at Israel. The military wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade clarified that the attack was a response to Tel Aviv’s airstrike on the al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which killed 10 people.

On May 14, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote in his Twitter on the decision to raise the flag of Israel over the Austrian authorities as a sign of solidarity. On the same day, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey, said that the Austrian Chancellor had become a symbol of hostility in Europe towards Islam, Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A day later, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a planned visit to Vienna due to Kurz’s decision. It was noted that the Austrian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over Zarif’s decision.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred in early May, when the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem. These actions were followed by protests and riots.

The radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation on May 10. Israel refused to comply with her demands. Then the members of the movement began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.