The formation of a rocket engine building holding has been completed in Russia. This is stated in message on the website of NPO Energomash.

It is noted that all the leading Russian enterprises of rocket propulsion were included in a single structure.

Energomash clarified that the creation of the holding will allow the formation of effective cooperation between the enterprises. In addition, it will reduce the cost of creating new production facilities and will allow balancing the load.

Earlier it was reported that Energomash resumed negotiations with foreign customers, interrupted due to the pandemic, on the supply of rocket engines abroad.