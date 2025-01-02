OpenAI has considered building a humanoid robot, with which it hopes to expand its technology beyond its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, as sources related to the company have confirmed to The Information.

The technology firm I had already considered working on this project a few years ago, but in 2021 I abandoned itor to focus on its most popular tool, ChatGPT, launched in November 2022.

In addition, That same year it closed its robotics divisionas recently recalled by The Information, which recently shared the testimony of “two people with direct knowledge” of OpenAI’s plans.

These sources have confirmed that OpenAI has now chosen to resume this projectwhich is why in recent months it has invested in other companies that work on this type of humanoids, such as Figure and 1X, along with “general purpose AI” company Physical Intelligence.

As media such as TechCrunch point out, if it goes ahead with its plans, the ChatGPT developer will have to catch up both in the ‘hardware’ section and in the AI ​​systems that drive them.

In addition, It would compete with other firms that already manufacture robots with advanced features, such as Boston Dynamics or Teslawhich train these humanoids to have human behavior and interact with the environment around them.