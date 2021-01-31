Again a robot making a decision on its own. But, unlike other more sophisticated cases, this one ended up going viral for its curiosity and also sympathy: a robot vacuum cleaner he ran away from home and began to sweep the streets of Barcelona.

Twitter user Oriol Canosa uploaded the video that this week began to be shared on networks, which triggered the debate on how it got there.

The doubts appear because in general these devices are programmed “indoors” and do not usually leave the internal spaces of homes.

Someone s’ha deixat a porta oberta … (Quan feia a parell de minuts que gaudia d’aquesta fantastic scene, a noia has sortit corrent d’a botiga😅. The carrer has remained prou net.) pic.twitter.com/Dz79esbqCI – Oriol Canosa (@OriolCanosa) January 22, 2021

Robot vacuums have gained popularity in recent years and even add mopping functions, not just sweeping.

Despite the fact that there are many models, in Argentina there is not much offer and they can cost more than 100,000 pesos, but those who have them confess “in love” with these artifacts.

Robotics, increasingly refined

Autonomous devices are becoming more and more advanced. Robot vacuum cleaners have a flat structure, quite low, to be able to thoroughly clean surfaces. And also to be able to clean under the furniture.

They usually have drive wheels, where the direction is given by the front. Due to its round shape, the robot navigates in any direction and is very easy to move, even reaching hard-to-reach areas in the house, such as cleaning under the armchair, bed or furniture. Even the smallest obstacles, such as door frames or cables, are not a problem for the robot, and many models they even clean carpets.

But if this type of mechanism is surprising, we must not lose sight of the fact that at the end of last year, the Atlas and Spot robots from Boston Dynamics also became viral, but due to their great abilities to do something very human: dance.

In a new video, the company shows the complete line of robots from Boston Dynamics: the Atlas, with a humanoid shape, the Spot, with a dog shape, and the Handle, which is perhaps the strangest juggler. all together on a dance floor to the beat of Do you love me by The Contours, the soul band of the 60s.

SL