Yesterday, the Joint Supply Commander of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Faisal Muhammad Al-Shehhi, inaugurated the depots of the Medical Services Corps and the robotic project in Zayed Military City, which covers the needs of the medical units in the city.

The commander of the joint supply at the Ministry of Defense, during a tour of the warehouses, listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanism of action of the robot, and its method of operation, which is an advanced storage system for medical materials, based on artificial intelligence to store and dispense received materials, which reduces effort, time and staff. What is required to supply medical centers with medicines, knowing that it is managed entirely by the citizen cadre of Ministry of Defense employees.

The receiving and disbursing mechanism in the robot system depends on the combination of the management system and the robot system. By passing the medical material in the storage units to sensors and laser beams to read the storage unit, determine the weight and height, and choose the appropriate place for self-storage.

Al-Shehhi also listened to an explanation about the tasks and duties of the Medical Services Corps depots, which are considered one of the most important units of support and technical support for the Medical Services Corps in times of operations and peace.

The medical services arm depots examine and receive all medicines, consumables, medical devices and equipment, keep and preserve the received medical materials, and dispense medical materials to units of the armed forces or other parties, in addition to the recycling process, to avoid the expiration of medical materials and to avoid their accumulation.

