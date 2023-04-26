The Ministry of Education announced the green education partnership roadmap, in preparation for the country’s hosting of the climate conference “COP28”, with the aim of enhancing the role of education in achieving the goals of sustainable development and incorporating the climate agenda into the educational system in the country, while the ministry signed two cooperation agreements with UNESCO and UNICEF with the aim of organizing programs And initiatives that spread climate awareness among youth, adolescents and children before, during and after COP28. The Ministry of Education also revealed the opening of the first educational pavilion in the history of the conferences of the parties to the COP28 conference.

In detail, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed, during a press conference for the ministry, the importance of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the state as a basic station for developing plans and methodologies to activate the role of education in achieving the goals of sustainable development, and supporting practical steps regarding change. climate, in preparation for hosting the “COP28” conference, where international partnerships and inter-cooperation in integrating the climate agenda within the educational system play a vital role in this regard.

Al-Falasi said: “For our efforts in the field of climate action to succeed, positive change must extend to the level of individuals, and here the role of education emerges as a key factor in shaping the environmental culture of society in all its sectors now and in the future. And based on its realization of the centrality of the role of education in facing the repercussions of the climate crisis, the Ministry is working on multiple axes to include climate issues within the educational system through the development of environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, training and qualification of teachers and educational officials, and the establishment of environmentally friendly schools that constitute an engine for building sustainable green societies.

While the Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, revealed the identification of a road map for clear environmental and climatic targets that the Ministry seeks to achieve before the launch of “COP28”, including the commitment that 50% of schools and universities in the country be green with the launch of the conference, More than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 educational officials will be trained and qualified. The Children’s Voice initiative will be launched to provide appropriate training and contribute to preparing children and activating their participation in the decision-making process related to their environmental future. The Teachers’ Voice initiative, which highlights the efforts of educational cadres in promoting awareness, confronting climate change and preparing for its effects. Both initiatives will contribute to bringing the voice of more than 70 teachers and children on environmental issues to decision makers and society at large.

She said, “The environmental initiatives of the Ministry of Education also include cooperation to establish the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Green Education Partnership, as the United Arab Emirates will act as a pioneering country in this framework, including organizing meetings to develop specializations between the fund’s partners and working on its capitalization, to In addition to educating learners about the importance of protecting oases systems in the Arab world as environmental, cultural and natural systems.

She pointed out that COP28 will witness the opening of a special pavilion for education under the supervision of the Ministry, in cooperation with international partners, to present distinguished green education practices worldwide, in order to position education as one of the most important topics discussed by the countries of the world.

It is worth noting that the Green Education Partnership Roadmap includes the implementation of the Green Education Partnership Framework, which was announced at the Education Transformation Summit in September 2022, and includes four main axes: green education, green communities, and capacity building for green education, in addition to green schools.

