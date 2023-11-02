Lia lost her husband Jan in a traffic accident caused by a rash action by a road pirate. The 20-year-old Rotterdam resident had smoked cigarettes and hit Jan’s (54) car while filming on Snapchat at 250 kilometers per hour. Last month he was sentenced to almost four years in prison. Lia wants to send a message to the youth. “Realize that with such behavior you cause suffering that is incalculable.”