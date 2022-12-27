Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Cairo, Washington)

American media confirmed that former Vice President Mike Pence officially submitted the necessary papers to run for the 2024 presidential elections to the Federal Election Commission, yesterday, while Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said that “the former vice president did not apply to run for the position of president yesterday.”

Pence had said earlier that he was considering running for the 2024 elections, but “there will be no decision until he has had the opportunity to discuss the matter with his family after the holidays.”

Potential Republican rivals to former President Donald Trump are intensifying their maneuvers for the 2024 elections, reflecting a growing sense in the party that the former president has become far from being the party’s inevitable candidate, especially after the results of the midterm elections.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is looking to hire new fundraising assistants, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is talking to donors and examining how well he can fund a campaign.

And the “Washington Post” stated that Florida Governor Ron De Santis has re-broadcast his ads on “Google” and “Facebook” to target Republicans before a state legislative session, which is expected to shed light on the reasons that will help him in the 2024 primaries.

American political analyst John Philip believes that the Republican Party is going through a real crisis related to losing the presidential and congressional elections in 2020, then losing the midterm elections in 2022, and the Republicans are working to avoid losing the 2024 elections, at the level of the presidency or Congress.

Philip added to Al-Ittihad that the Republicans are facing another crisis related to the failure to decide the name of their candidate for the presidential elections, in contrast to their progress in the last elections, and the party has always decided the name of its candidate a period before it, at least with the midterm renewal, but the party until this moment is widely divided between Donald Trump Who seems to be supported by the old guard, while most of the new ones are pushing the name of De Santes more in recent months, before the name of Mike Pence appeared recently.

In this context, Professor of International Law George Bisouma told Al-Ittihad that the good news for the Republicans is that the Senate map for the year 2024 puts them in a better position in the House compared to the Democrats.

Bisuma explained that the Republicans could win if the party’s presidential candidate was able to convince the voters not to divide their votes, and for the presidential candidate to be strong, in order to be widely convincing to the voters, and this matter applies to major states such as Montana and Virginia, and the victory of the Democrats in Georgia helped in He gave them a lot of space by obtaining the majority in the Senate, so the map is favorable for them to retain the General Assembly in 2024.

He said that with regard to the presidential elections, it is too early to talk about them at the present time, because the names of the candidates of the Republican and Democratic parties have not been finally decided, as there are many names nominated so far, including Trump, De Santes, Mike Pence, and others.