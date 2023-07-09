Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the first forum of political and civil forces in Libya launched an initiative to propose a new “road map” to relaunch the political process.

And the “Peacemakers in Libya” network stated, in a statement, that “the new map proposes a way out of the current political impasse and relaunching the political process, while focusing on providing guarantees to all parties by agreeing on a consensual framework for organizing elections and renewing the legitimacy of elections.” Institutions.

The initiative proposes “the solution by focusing on finding solutions to 6 main issues, which are the management and distribution of resources, local governance, security and military institutions, elections and the constitution, and finally foreign interference.”

According to the statement, “the forces agreed on the multi-track initiative in principle, with an emphasis on the necessity of amending the part related to the number of states or governorates in the path of local governance.” The statement recommended “working on launching a platform, to be the space for continuing dialogue and coordination, to expand the circle of participation in this initiative, and to deepen the discussion about it.”

And the Libyan “6 + 6” committee announced, last month, from the Moroccan city of “Bouznika”, that its members had signed the electoral laws that it completed after discussions in the city that lasted about two weeks, stressing that the approved laws are final and effective, and the next elections will be held through them.

Libya is witnessing an escalating political crisis in light of the presence of two governments in the country, one in the east mandated by Parliament, and the other in the west that emanates from political agreements sponsored by the United Nations, as the government in Tripoli in the west of the country, led by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, refuses to hand over power except through elections.

In another context, the United Nations welcomed yesterday the establishment by the Libyan Presidential Council of a mechanism for the distribution of oil revenues between the parties.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya commended the “decision announced by the Presidential Council to establish a supreme committee for financial oversight to address basic issues related to transparency in the expenditure of public funds and the fair distribution of resources.”

The council had announced the formation of a “high financial committee” tasked with monitoring spending, according to a statement published by local media yesterday.

The committee’s tasks include “approving aspects of the state’s public spending, and spending doors in accordance with the principle of financial rationality and equitable distribution, and following up the state’s public revenues to verify the safety and efficiency of their collection in accordance with the applicable systems.” Oil revenues, the main source of income in Libya, are managed by the National Oil Corporation and the Central Bank, which are based in the capital, Tripoli.