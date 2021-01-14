A psychologist had to travel to the scene of the accident to attend to the colleagues who were with the victim at the time of the accident Place where the fatal accident occurred. / A. Gil / AGM

A road maintenance worker, of whom no further information has yet emerged, has died after being run over on the AP-7, at kilometer 808, within the municipal area of Cartagena.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia has received the notice of the traffic accident at 8.45 in the morning. The call reported that a vehicle had run over the worker, who at that time was next to a van used by road maintenance teams.

Civil Guard personnel have been displaced to the place, as well as medical personnel who upon arrival has been unable to do anything to save the worker’s life. A group has also been mobilized in the area psychologist who has cared for the victim’s colleagues, who were also working in the area at the time of the fatal accident.

The driver of the vehicle that was the protagonist of the accident also had to be treated by a non-assistance ambulance and transferred to a hospital with minor injuries.