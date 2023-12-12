Two sections of the road network were built in the Volzhsky district of the Samara region. The work was carried out within the framework of the federal program “Stimulus” of the national project “Housing and Urban Environment”. The length of the new roads is 800 m. They should improve transport accessibility of the new microdistrict in the village of Smyshlyaevka and connect it with the school.

According to the general director of the Federal Budgetary Institution “RosStroyKontol” Vladimir Shcherbinin, which is cited by NIA “Samara”, Currently, four road projects are being built in the region under a program to stimulate housing construction and create favorable living conditions. These are new roads in Samara and sections of the road network in the Volzhsky Municipal District.

In 2024, the Samara region intends to allocate 9.2 billion rubles for road repairs. We are talking about financing the repair of facilities included in the national project “Safe and Quality Roads.” Thus, 4.4 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget, the remaining 4.8 billion from the road fund of the Samara region. The list of objects included regional highways in Koshkinsky, Volzhsky, Krasnoarmeysky, Stavropol, Pokhvistnevsky, Khvorostyansky, Bogatovsky, Kinelsky, Shentalinsky, Krasnoyarsk and Elkhovsky districts.