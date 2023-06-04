The River players and their coach, Martin Demichelis, after the match was suspended. ALEJANDRO PAGNI (AFP)

A man has died this Saturday in Buenos Aires after jumping from one of the stands of the River Plate stadium. Pablo Marcelo Serrano, 53, died after a 15-meter fall while his team was playing a game for the Argentine soccer Super League. The circumstances of his death are still unclear. The official statement from River Plate maintains that the man “jumped into the void” and that the prosecutor’s office specialized in mass events in the city of Buenos Aires will be in charge of the investigation. The authorities of the football club have affirmed that “at the time of the fall there was no intervention by third parties” and that “there was no situation of violence in the stands” before the fall.

Leader of the local league, River Plate was facing Defensa y Justicia when the match was suspended 26 minutes into the first half. Shouts from fans behind one of the goals alerted the referee. “I heard that the stands were asking us to stop the game. We did it to see what was happening and they told us that there was a person who was seriously ill,” said Fernando Rapallini, who decided to suspend the game after confirming that the man had died. It was one of the few pieces of information that circulated during the two hours it took for the team to publish an official statement. In a television interview, the director of the Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Care System, Alberto Crescenti, confirmed that the man had suffered a “very serious head injury” and that he had died instantly. While local television stations and social networks speculated about what had happened, Crescenti clarified that the public body that leads is only in charge of the surroundings of the stadium and that security within it depends on a private company hired by River Plate.

The club confirmed the death two hours later, around six in the afternoon in Buenos Aires. Serrano was a member of River Plate and a regular attendee at the stadium. Before he died, he watched the game from the high Sívori, the third tray of one of the stands behind the goals. According to the club authorities, that area of ​​the stands was “at 90% of its capacity”.

River Plate had just reopened its stadium earlier this year as the largest in South America. The Monumental Stadium, in the north of Buenos Aires, reopened its doors on February 12 with the capacity to receive more than 83,000 people. The works continue, and the club plans to expand its capacity to receive up to 86,000 fans.

The side where Serrano died was part of the extensions. Now it will be closed “for 24 hours” by order of the prosecution, but River Plate have not yet communicated what will happen the rest of the week. On Wednesday another home game is scheduled for the Copa Libertadores. The death of another fan in the stands has shaken Argentina, but the rest of the games scheduled for this Saturday have been played normally.

