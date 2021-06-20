The baby salmon should swim thick and lively into her research net, but Jamie Holt steps ashore with a bucket of lame fish. About twenty-five float on their sides, dead dead. Holt is a fishing specialist for the Yurok tribe, a Native American community in northern California. She has been monitoring fish stocks in the Klamath River for over two decades, because salmon means life to the Yurok, and life is salmon. She has never stepped onto the quay again with such bad news. “We have suffered from illness before, but this year surpasses everything.”