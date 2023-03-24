Two major movements made B3 the main infrastructure channel in the Brazilian financial market. The first was in 2008, with the merger of BM&F and Bovespa Holding. It was already one of the largest exchanges in the world and from that moment on it created a vertical and integrated model for trading and post-trading, distribution of quotation data, production of market indices, development of systems and software, listing of issuers, loan of assets and central depository. In 2017, another important step was taken: it incorporated Cetip, which provides custody for private and public securities. It was there that the name B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) was born. Over the last six years, it has reigned supreme as the largest depositary of fixed income securities in Latin America and the largest private asset clearinghouse in the country, with R$3.7 trillion in inventories registered in December 2022, an amount 30% higher than in 2021 and record number of bonds issued by financial institutions. Now that sovereignty gains a rival. The company Nuclea (formerly Cip) acquired the register CRT4 (pronounced Certa) — the value of the deal was not disclosed, which occurred through the incorporation of shares — and promises to revolutionize the infrastructure of the financial market. “We created a powerful network effect, with an operation that will be a game changer in the financial and capital markets in Brazil”, said Jorge Sant’Anna, chairman of the board of directors of CRT4. “The expectation is that in 24 months around 10% of Nuclea’s revenue, of R$ 1.3 billion, will come from CRT4 products”, said the executive, who is also a member of the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), where the CRT4 was conceived. The transaction was approved by the respective shareholders’ general meetings of the companies and now depends on the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Central Bank (BC). This is expected to occur in the first half of the year.

3.7 trillion de reais has b3 in inventories registered in assets, being the largest depositary of fixed income securities in latin america

CRT4 was created in 2018 from an ABBC project to meet financial market demands and lower transaction costs. Among the 31 shareholders, which are medium-sized banks, are BMG, Pan, Alfa, Safra, Fibra, Mercantil, Citibank, Original, among others. The company offers registration services for financial assets such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), Bank Deposit Receipts (RDBs), bills of exchange, debentures and registration of securities, such as derivatives. These are services that Nuclea does not offer and will add to its portfolio, consolidating itself as a “one stop shop”. Now, there are 45 shareholders.

For André Daré, CEO of Nuclea since January — he assumed the position after a 25-year career at Itaú Unibanco —, the incorporation of CRT4 will allow the expansion of the infrastructure base for new ecosystems of digital solutions. “We are going to strengthen ourselves from the technology point of view, giving our customers an alternative service in the registration of assets. We believe that in the next two years the revenue share will reach 10%”, he said, in a note.

1.8 trillion in reais, b3 has in cdbs and another R$ 237 billion in rdbs, a significant domain that interferes with funding costs

Before CRT4, B3 swam in the sea of ​​financial asset registration services such as CDBs (with BRL 1.8 trillion registered) and RDBs (BRL 237 billion). Practically a monopoly in this sector. According to Jorge Sant’Anna, this takes away the freedom of the market, harms free competition and interferes with the costs of banking infrastructure. “This business gained a large volume in a single player, which affects medium and small banks.”

With the work carried out by CRT4, the costs of these operations were up to 40% lower than those charged by B3. In a company study done in 2019, the estimate was R$ 600 million in charge reduction. “We created to equalize prices, generate flexibility and productivity. We started to change the market and, with the merger with Nuclea, we don’t know where it will end [essa diminuição de custos].” But he says he knows the consequences. “We created a market giant. It makes it possible for large banks to bring their financial asset operations to Nuclea.” Segment sources say that B3 has been moving to create products and reduce costs to face the emerging competition.

In Nuclea’s business plan, the expectation is ambitious. In two years, attract 30% of B3’s CDBs (today at BRL 1.8 trillion). That is, R$ 600 billion. CRT4 has registered BRL 30 billion. “A binomial is established, with Nuclea and B3, with balance. It reinforces competition”, said Sant’Anna, when evaluating that the big banks will start to operate their assets with whoever offers better conditions. According to him, the Central Bank encourages competitiveness to avoid excessive concentration in the financial infrastructure. In addition to the acquisition of CRT4, Nuclea diversifies investments, with partnerships and other acquisitions, focusing on technology and data analytics. The company created a Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) that has already invested in fintechs Klavi and BEE4.

1.3 billion of reais is the revenue of nuclea. expectation is that in 24 months 10% of revenues will come from crt4

CHALLENGE According to Jorge Sant’Anna, the framework of the Brazilian financial system is a world reference, including positive quotes from the World Bank. But it faces challenges with the recent regulation of fintechs, open banking with data decentralization from blockchain and tokenization, in addition to the future creation of the Central Bank’s digital currency (CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency). For the director, BC, ABBC, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and financial infrastructure institutions have to look into trends to absorb the demands arising from this new market. “It’s a different way of thinking, with a different ‘team’. It’s not easy.” This work to keep the sector regulated, with full inspection telemetry, helps to keep operational risk low and avoid the so-called shadow banking, known as the “shadow banking system”, in which a set of operations and intermediaries provide credit throughout the financial system. in an informal way. These parallel activities are outside the supervision of the authorities. “That is the danger”, said Sant’Anna, emphasizing that even though there is no real risk now, it is always good to be aware.