Unknown

Three days after Porto, Griezmann before the fans, Atleti returns to play at home, Liga. Again that moment: the verdict of the stands, still without closing the wound of how he left. But today Atleti receives Athletic and everything can be different. More applause, less whistle. If there is a rival for Griezmann, this is it. Athletic. It is recorded in his biography from the ground up. From the first day he set foot in San Sebastián (follow today’s game live on As.com).

It was Antoine that little blond boy, rejected in France for his height that filled the eye of a scout, Olhats. His first time in Spain, his door to enter football or not, the test, “it was a small tournament.” The rival was Athletic. La Real won 1-0. For a goal from the smallest of all children, in age and height. That French. The rest, history.

Griezmann against Athletic is 12 goals (the rival to whom the most, 26 games). Griezmann always decides against Athletic (also at Barça: goal in the Cup final). Griezmann against Athletic fell back at Atleti, the first time, with a hat-trick that posed him forever in Cholo’s plans. Griezmann against Athletic will be seen today, when he still has to (re) conquer a plate. Yours, in the Metropolitan.

Ups and downs … unexpected

It will be headline, it seems. Because Cholo knows all of the above. And because, if it was gray in Cornellá, against Porto, the greatest danger, even if it was not enough, was in his foot. At his side, the doubt: if Suárez, who needs, see, alternate breaks, or Correa, who has earned it. And that always responds. Faced with the loss of Lemar, De Paul. For the unexpected of Koke (suffered an elongation in the thigh against Porto), Kondogbia. There is a return to the list, that of Savic. And another to eleven, Trippier, which makes everyone better, especially Llorente, released from the side.

Opposite, Marcelino, always rough. 12 clashes with Cholo, five for the Argentine, three for the Asturian, four tables. In Bilbao everything is good news. Two consecutive wins in the league (it had not happened a year) and Williams seeing the door, after a long time blocked. Vivian bursts in with force and the young people ask for passage. The Sancet session will allow Raúl García to play on point in the game that motivates and removes him the most. For the stands always one say no, though his 8, precisely, now go on Griezmann’s back.