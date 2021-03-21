Los Angeles Lakers franchise player LeBron James sprained his ankle and will be out of court indefinitely, as announced by his team this Saturday.

James emerged from the Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of the game after Solomon Hill fell on top of his right ankle.

James toppled over a chair in frustration on his way to the locker room and had X-rays and an MRI on his right ankle after the game.

As for his performance, before the injury, on the Lakers’ first possession outside the time-out he hit a triple, raising his stat line to 10 points on 3-of-6 shots, keeping his streak intact. 1,036 consecutive games scoring 10 points or more.

LeBron James could not continue in the game after the blow with Solomnon Hill. (AFP)

The Lakers called for another time-out shortly after, and James withdrew from the game for good with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, with the Lakers trailing 34-30.

The Lakers’ next game is Sunday, when they face the Phoenix Suns.

It won’t be known until Saturday afternoon if James will accompany the Lakers on the flight to Phoenix.