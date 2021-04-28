A Valencia Basket in full growth will try to to surprise to the Perfumeries Avenida and snatch the track advantage to dream of conquering his Sunday first title of the Women’s League. For the women from Salamanca it would be their seventh wound. The livestockr will also take a square for the next Euroleague, although the Spanish Federation has asked FIBA ​​for a third place for this maximum competition that could be confirmed in the middle of May and that would allow the league runner-up to play it.

The Valencia, which achieved the first title of its history on April 11 when winning the women’s Eurocup, reaches the final without the pressure that his rival may have, who continues with a blank record despite his great campaign. Not in vain do they come to this appointment as brand new runners-up in Europe.

The two clashes that both teams had in the regular phase of the competition show two very even teams. So much so that the track advantage, who would make his appearance if a third shock was needed, has it the Perfumeries for single point. Both teams shared a balance of 29 wins and one defeat in the regular phase but the Salamanca won the basket average particular for that difference and after extra time in both games. Exciting and even final.