Deportivo is a solo leader of Group I of First with four points of advantage over the second, but that doesn’t stop the club from looking at the winter market. Antonio Coucerio, president of the blue and white entity, left the door open this Wednesday to the arrival of a signing in January and the technical secretariat is already working on it.

The chosen demarcation is the right-handed end, as the emergence of Víctor García as a winger has left something lame in that area of ​​the field, in which a forward like Quiles is usually playing. TBoth Borja Jiménez and the technical secretariat consider that it would be important to have a specific player for that position, since with Victor’s movement they only have William and Doncel as pure extremes.

The club has already started to probe the market and one of the names on the list is Álvaro Rey, a player who already interested the A Coruña club this summer. The Sevillian, who is in Bolivia (Bolívar), is liked for his characteristics and cIt has the endorsement of Borja Jiménez, with whom he agreed at the Mirandés. Álvaro Rey ends his contract in June and there are Second-class teams, such as Fuenlabrada or Alcorcón, who have also asked about him.

There needs to be exits

Despite the fact that Deportivo has a free card, for there to be arrivals it is mandatory that there be departures due to the economic situation of the club. The new role of Víctor, together with the emergence of the youthful Trilli, has caused overbooking on the right side and points to two other lanes: Valín and Benito. Deportivo is looking for a loan for the youth squad, preferably to a First RFEF team. With Benito, for his part, the contract would be terminated, since his relationship ends in June.