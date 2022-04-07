Tonight Albert Park will officially return to Formula 1, with the first free practice session (at 5 Italian, with direct written by FormulaPassion.it). However, it is not there Melbourne that fans knew until 2019. In these two years the circuit has changed slightly. Here’s what it will look like in the eyes of fans starting this Friday.

From this lap on the Safety Car, the most important change is evident, namely the cancellation of the Clark chicane, which makes the stretch up to the Waite complex a section to be tackled in full. Otherwise, turns 1, 3 and 6 have been widened, which can now be tackled at a higher speed. Conversely, the 13 (Ascari) is narrower than in the past.