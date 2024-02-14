by VALERIO BARRETTA

On board the new Ferrari

The new one yesterday Ferrari was presented to the public and immediately took to the track for a short time shakedown on the Fiorano track: it involved a few installation laps (maximum 15 km) to check the correct functioning of the new Maranello car. Part of this mileage was filmed and published on the official Ferrari channels via a suggestive onboard of the SF-24.

Video

This is theonboard published by Ferrari.

Today was the first day of intense work for the Ferrari SF-24. After yesterday's presentation, the SF-24 took to the track again for a more challenging ride filming day. The 200 km that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will accumulate today will give the team the very first real feedback on the new car.

After filming day, we will see Ferrari back on track in Bahrain for the three days of official testing on the Sakhir track, which will run from 21st to 23rd February. Only then will we be able to know if the winter work done in Maranello will have brought the Red team closer to Red Bull.