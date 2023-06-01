Anyone who takes the Bernina Railway through the Swiss mountains looks spellbound out of the window. For maximum enjoyment, the smartphone should stay in your pocket.

At the minute the “Bernina Express” leaves Chur in the morning. The sun is still hiding behind the mountain range, but after about half an hour of driving through the Chur Rhine Valley, we suddenly make a sharp left turn – and the morning light shines into the panorama car, which is so typical of this flagship train of the Rhaetian Railway, and leaves the light reflections dance through the dome-shaped structure.

When looking into a deep gorge, just before the 65 meter high Landwasser Viaduct near Filisur, you can also see the reflection of the Sánchez family from Guadalajara, Mexico. She’s in a compartment for four next door in the first-class car. Eryka and Oscar Sánchez are celebrating their silver wedding anniversary with this trip to Europe.