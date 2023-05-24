Las Vegas, how much waiting

It is the most eagerly awaited novelty of the year, the circuit on which all the drivers can’t wait to race for the first time: vegas it will be a race of absolute charm, in one context glamorous and nocturnal that enhances the lights of the city of sin.

The prices to attend the race weekend are out of reach for the “average” wallets, but a resounding success is expected for Formula 1, which has even set itself the goal of earning double the amount guaranteed by the Super Bowl final. Obviously the success of the circuit will have to be measured over the long term, with Formula 1 which is called upon to keep the interest of the US public alive. The circuit, whose features we now know, will also play a role, thanks to a preview unveiled today by F1’s social accounts.

A trip to Las Vegas

On Twitter, the official channels of the Circus shared a virtual lap of the track in Las Vegas on F123, the official Formula 1 game due out on June 16, complete with a ride on the very long strip, the highlight of the circuit. The Grand Prix, which will take place on Saturday 18 November and will be the penultimate of 2023, will have 50 laps, for a distance of 306 km. One lap of the track measures 6.12 km and will host two DRS zones: the total number of corners is 17.

It’s our FIRST LOOK at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit! 🤩 Ride onboard for a lap courtesy of F123 😮‍💨#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/dn8pC2ziRN — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2023

The return to Vegas

For Formula 1, the appointment in Nevada will not be an absolute first. In 1981 and 1982 the Circus raced at Caesars Palace, in a circuit that certainly hasn’t gone down in history. It is hoped that 40 years later, the second marriage between Formula 1 and Las Vegas will be happier and more lasting, without ending up in avoidable tackiness as, unfortunately, we have already seen in Miami in the 2022 debut race.