Tonight, 17 August 2023, at 21.20 on La7, A poor rich man is broadcast, an Italian film from 1983 directed by Pasquale Festa Campanile with Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The engineer Eugenio Ronconi lives a comfortable life in a large villa in Milan and is married to Romina, but he is obsessed with losing all his wealth and becoming poor. On the advice of his psychoanalyst, he therefore decides to become poor for about a month: he tells the vice president of his company, the lawyer Marini, that he will leave for work for the Middle East for a few weeks, and that the lawyer will have to take care of that Romina lacks for nothing, and has a letter of recommendation drawn up for a new delivery boy; in reality he obtains false documents, calls himself Eugenio Ragona, shaves his beard and gets hired in his company, SOFRAM, as a delivery boy, in order to be able to experience this experience firsthand.

In the apartment that the company reserves for him, he meets Marta, the neighbor on the landing, who, despite not knowing him, immediately becomes his friend, while Eugenio falls in love with him. Eugenio is hired as a cleaner. Despite his humble work, he advises one of his superiors not to go into business with a Japanese company, because it risks bankruptcy; which actually happens, and Eugenio is promised a meeting with the president of the company (the same engineer Ronconi), for a possible promotion to a role more suited to his abilities. To avoid being discovered, Eugenio gets himself fired. In doing so, however, he also loses the company apartment, and is forced to live in the middle of the street.

A rich poor man: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Rich Pauper, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Renato Pozzetto: Eugenio Ronconi/Eugenio Ragona

Ornella Muti as Marta Nannuzzi

Piero Mazzarella: Stanislao, known as Phosphorus

Patrizia Fontana: Romina, Eugenio’s wife

Nanni Svampa: Arturo, Eugenio’s butler

Corrado Olmi: Neroni, head of personnel

Antonio Marsina: Marini lawyer

Dino Cassio: bartender

Ugo Gregoretti: psychologist

Giulio Massimini: commissioner

Bruno Rosa: manager of the supermarket

Alfio Patanè: mason who eats pasta

Massimo Buscemi: dormitory employee

Massimo Mirani: clothes seller

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Rich Poor on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 17 August 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.