A rich agenda for “Cup 28”
The world is currently looking forward to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, “COP 28”, which will be hosted by the UAE in Expo-Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. Concrete on climate issues, which are of great importance, in light of the exacerbation of the negative repercussions of climate change.
The UAE is working intensively, with its vast experiences and capabilities, to provide all opportunities to ensure the success of this conference, which will address many complex challenges that can only be dealt with by mobilizing collective international efforts. There is great international confidence in the UAE’s ability to organize A successful conference whose outputs reflect the determination of the international community to put an end to the negative repercussions of climate change.
The rich agenda of the “COP 28” conference and the priorities that it must address indicate its extreme importance, and its being a fundamental stage in climate action at the international level, through which the world aspires to launch a new phase of implementing commitments and pledges, involving everyone, and joining efforts to create Practical solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and utilizing available opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for present and future generations, according to what the UAE seeks.
Perhaps at the forefront of these issues is the focus on how to finance the Loss and Risk Fund, as the conference is expected to provide answers about who will finance the fund, who will be eligible to receive financing, how to provide the required funds, and mechanisms to achieve a fair distribution of financial resources to those affected by the negative effects of the change process. climatic.
There is no doubt that dealing well with this pivotal issue, that is, addressing the risks and losses resulting from climate change through collective, coordinated international efforts, would push towards avoiding the continued exacerbation of the negative repercussions of climate change, and the UAE has confirmed on several occasions that it will make “COP 28” is an opportunity to achieve this goal, through its aspiration to work with all concerned parties to achieve balanced results that will be a legacy that gives hope for future generations. The UAE has a balanced foreign policy that has enabled it to weave a network of strong and well-established relations with countries all over the world and regional and international organizations.
In addition to the issue of financing the Loss and Risk Fund, which will be an important axis in the “COP 28” agenda, there are many other vital issues, including the global food supply issue, along with the energy issue, and monitoring countries’ commitments to reducing greenhouse gases, in addition to another very important issue. Actively involving youth in climate action issues, with the aim of enabling this community sector to participate in facing global challenges.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
#rich #agenda #Cup
Leave a Reply