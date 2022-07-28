The rise of rhythm games was something that set the past decade apart in the industry, as franchises like GuitarHero Y rock band they helped consolidate plastic devices that emulated musical instruments. And although many thought that its glory days were over, apparently certain users continue to play songs of different kinds.

Through the platform TikToka user known as junito showed a new way of playing guitarhero, this is a mode he named Peda Herowhich allowed him to use regional songs from Mexico. Specifically, you can listen to quite famous songs like Goodbye Love of the singer and songwriter, Christian Nodal.

After showing this on networks, the video quickly became viral, this caused a doubt among users, and that is how to use this video game that is on the lips of many in the world of the Internet. And now it is known, that the original program is called clonehero, and it houses quite a few songs within the repertoire, no matter where in the world it is.

To download the title, you just have to access its official Web, the best thing is that you don’t need so much memory and if there isn’t a song of your choice, you can easily add it. Thus, many players around the globe have been able to incorporate not only rock or regional Mexican, but also reggaeton, trap, indie, electronic, folk and much more.

It can be played with a guitar with USB adapter or even the keyboard of the pc.

Via: TikTok