Five months’ journey through the impenetrable jungle in northern Burma, battles with Japanese soldiers, heat, humidity and malaria, a meager and not always regularly replenished diet – these are just a few of the tests that Merrill Raiders had to go through. This special volunteer force played a prominent role in the operations of the US Armed Forces during the campaign against Japanese militarists in Southeast Asia during World War II. Now the “Raiders” have decided to honor the highest award of the American Congress – the Gold Medal. About the combat past of the unique military unit – in the material “Izvestia”.

Voluntary saboteurs

Volunteers are needed to carry out a “dangerous and risky mission” – with these words US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt addressed the Americans during the Second World War. The reason for this call was a decision taken in August 1943 at the Quebec Conference, which was attended by Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, military leaders from both countries and the representative of China. The meeting was dedicated to the struggle of the allied countries against fascist Germany and its apologists, primarily Japan.

At the conference, in particular, it was decided to create an American sabotage group that could operate on the territory of Burma captured by the Japanese (now – Myanmar), conducting military actions with the aim of disrupting the enemy’s logistics chains and depriving him of the possibility of communication. The main task assigned to the participants of the raid was to seize the airfield located near the city of Myitkyina and the city itself. The group’s actions behind enemy lines were of a preliminary nature before a larger-scale operation – the restoration of control over the Burma Road, the main transport artery through which American aid could be delivered to blocked Kuomintang China.

“Merrill Raiders” during a campaign in Burma Photo: US Army

Thousands of volunteers, both those who already had combat experience and newcomers, responded to the president’s appeal. As a result, the temporary 5307th joint detachment, numbering about 3 thousand people, was formed as part of the US Army. In February 1944, after several months of preparation, a detachment with the codename “Galahad”, armed with light cannons in addition to small arms, which, like other supplies, were attached to horses and mules, moved from Indian Assam to Burma.

Not all combat missions were accomplished as the commanders hoped, but the dedication and endurance of soldiers and commanders became an example for many generations of the American military. In September of this year, the US Congress decided to award the Raiders with the highest award of the country’s main legislative body – the Congressional Gold Medal. Approved by both chambers bill in early October, he was sent to the White House, where President Donald Trump is to sign it.

Through the mountains and jungle

They got their unofficial name “Merrill’s Raiders” (in Russian-language materials the name “Merrill’s Marauders” is found, but the meaning of the first word casts doubt on its correctness) received from the name of their commander, Brigadier General Frank Merrill. The unofficial name of the squad is the creative imagination of Time magazine correspondent James Shapley, who, together with reporters from several other media, watched the training of fighters in India.

Frank Merrill poses with soldiers in Burma, May 1, 1944. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The general divided his detachment into six groups, each of which acted autonomously to a certain extent. In total, over five months, the raiders covered more than 1.5 thousand kilometers. For a significant part of the route, they had to move through the almost impenetrable jungle, cutting their way with a machete, and through the mountains.

In addition to clashes with Japanese troops (in the history of the squad it is said that its fighters participated in five major battles and another 30 less significant clashes with the enemy), many other opponents awaited Merrill’s subordinates. Chief among them was the climate – humid and hot, interfering with the healing of wounds, but actively helping mosquitoes: thanks to insects, infection of fighters with malaria has become commonplace. Many soldiers died of typhus during the operation.

“All I wanted was to fall into oblivion”

Another misfortune of the detachment that went into the raid was the very mediocre food. As the “Raiders” themselves recalled, the so-called ration C in the American units then ceased to be used, considering it too expensive, and instead of it a daily ration K was introduced – some products from it, even fairly emaciated soldiers, were simply recognized as inedible, and its total nutritional value was less 3 thousand kilocalories. “It was a can of canned tuna, crackers, a candy bar and cigarettes,” says Christopher Goodrow, curator of the weapons department at the National Museum of the Infantry in Georgia.

For example, Fred O’Lyons, who served in the squadron with the rank of captain, spoke about what was happening in the jungle. So he recalled about the actions of the unit headed by him after the firefight with the enemy: “We grabbed a machine gun and rolled back into the jungle. Sometimes they walked, staggering, then ran, then crawled and eventually got to the camp. I was so sick that I didn’t even think about what would happen if the Japanese broke through; so sick that he no longer worried about letting the colonel down. All I wanted was to fall into oblivion. “

Merrill Raiders on the march, Burma, February 1944 Photo: US Army

Since it was impossible to take food, ammunition and necessary equipment with them for several months at once, they began to supply Merrill’s squad, dropping the necessary cargo from the plane. In 1944, this method of supply was new, but later proved to be effective and widely adopted.

Aviation was also used to pick up the wounded and the bodies of the dead. For this, the fighters were clearing something like a tiny runway in the nearest village, where the smallest Piper Cub planes flew. “The brave pilot sergeants from the Aviation Rescue Service landed and took off in extremely dangerous conditions, evacuating the seriously injured” raiders “one at a time, – note the compilers of the certificate on website, dedicated to the history of the Galahad detachment. “The small planes, from which all the equipment was removed, except for the compass, only accommodated the pilot and one stretcher.”

Fight to the end

We reached the city of Myitkyina and the airfield “Raiders” in mid-May 1944. True, their ranks have already significantly decreased – only about 1.3 thousand American soldiers and officers reached the main goal of the entire operation. The airfield was taken under control by the detachment on May 17 relatively easily: units of the 42nd and 150th Chinese infantry regiments came to the rescue. True, then for some time the Japanese soldiers managed to recapture the airfield. But for the capture of the city itself, the forces at first were not enough – the Allied troops entered Myitkyina only on August 3, 1944. The Japanese lost almost 4 thousand people killed there, the losses of the “Raiders” were also impressive – 272 killed.

“Merrill Raiders” in the camp, Burma, 1944 Photo: historynet.com

After the end of the operation, only a little more than 130 soldiers and officers were in the ranks and in a relatively ready state for further military operations. General Merrill himself was no longer among them: he was hospitalized with a heart attack, and his deputy, Colonel Charles Hunter, took command. Of the 2,750 people who entered Burma as part of the detachment, only two managed not to get to the hospital with a serious injury or serious illness. The detachment was disbanded – already on August 10, 1944, it became part of the 475th Infantry Regiment, on the basis of which, in turn, the current 75th Ranger Regiment of the US Army was created.

As noted Military times“Although the Merrill Raiders only operated for a few months, they earned a solid reputation for their tough fighting and tenacity as the first American infantry unit to participate in a land operation in Asia” during World War II. In fact, the unit has become “the prototype of modern special forces,” adds the portal.

“Our country needed us”

After the end of World War II, dozens of “hijackers” received individual awards – from the Cross “For Military Merit” to the Silver Star. Each soldier also received the US Army Bronze Star award, and Merrill’s Marauders was filmed in Hollywood in 1962.

The Congressional Gold Medal, which has been handed out since the American Revolution, honors war heroes, units and civilians for outstanding service. One collective medal will be minted in honor of the “Merrill Raiders” and will be kept at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

Each medal design is unique and can take up to a year to complete. Time in this case clearly plays against the recipients: now only eight people who were part of the detachment remain alive. According to Johnny Melilo Klasen, whose father Vincent Melillo was one of the “raiders” and died in 2015, 20 veterans who served under General Merrill have died since 2016, when a petition to award the detachment was sent to Congress.

One of the “raiders”, 97-year-old Gilbert Howland, during the operation in Burma had the rank of corporal and commanded two machine-gun crews. He was wounded during the shelling and already in a hospital in India received an order to quickly return to the unit’s location. He took part in the battles for the airfield, but later found himself in a hospital bed again – this time with malaria. After discharge, he served for another 25 years, including fought in Korea and Vietnam, but in a conversation with AR said that the “business trip” to Burma was the hardest of all. The congressional decision to award the Raiders is a great “reminder of this forgotten Pacific theater of war that was so important to defeating the Japanese,” the veteran noted, adding, “We did it because our country needed us.”