An international study has produced a promising treatment from banana protein, which has proven effective against all known types of Covid-19 and influenza, in animal experiments.

The new “Covid 19” treatment has been successful in animal models, whether delivered systemically or intranasally, either preventively or curatively, early in the disease, the University of Michigan Medical School explained in a blog.

The preliminary study, published in early January 2020, announced that a protein-like compound found in bananas safely protects against multiple strains of influenza virus.

“At the time, we thought MERS would be the big target, which we were worried about because of the 35 percent mortality rate,” said David Markowitz, professor of internal medicine, division of infectious diseases at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Markowitz added: “When Covid 19 happened, we of course wanted to study the potential of the treatment and discovered that it is effective against every type of coronavirus, in vitro and in vivo.”

His team now hopes to see the treatment being tested in humans, as they envision nasal sprays or drops that could be used to prevent or treat infection with the Corona virus and influenza, in seasonal and epidemic situations.

The treatment’s root ingredient, “H84T-BanLec,” holds a unique benefit, according to the team, because, unlike other current treatments for coronavirus, it is effective against all variants of the coronavirus as well as strains of influenza.

H84T-BanLec is derived from lectin protein isolated from banana fruit, which has remarkable virus-inhibiting abilities.