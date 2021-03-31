Scientists from the University of Southampton have developed a technique that sees gold nanoparticles enter human bones and make them glow, which helps scientists find high-value stem cells that heal the bone.

The interdisciplinary collaboration between physicists, chemists and tissue engineers, led by Professor of Musculoskeletal Sciences Richard Orifo and Professor Anthony Canaras, from the Quantum, Light and Matter Group, is responsible for the potentially revolutionary technology.

They worked together to reuse nanomaterials to search for and enrich stem cells present in the human skeleton, which could revolutionize treatments for bone injuries and possibly repair or replace lost bones.

Custom gold nanoparticles, which are spherical particles made up of thousands of gold atoms, are coated with strings of DNA to make skeletal stem cells glow in the bone marrow, by releasing a fluorescent dye.

Once a flare-up, researchers can then target and isolate it for fertilization treatment, which is between 50 and 500 times more effective than currently available treatments.

The stem cells are then separated using the fluorescent activated cell sorting method (FACS), which is a very complex and painstaking method.

These bone cells are not yet coded for a specific function, so they can be reused to grow and repair bone and cartilage tissue with the goal of repairing broken bones.

And this development could not have come at a better time, as many countries around the world are witnessing an aging of populations, as it is estimated that one in three women and one in five men are at risk of osteoporosis fractures globally.