Mexico.- A recent scientific advance could make a reality the dream of interstellar travelpopularized by the television series Star Trek in 1966.

Inspired by the USS Enterprise’s ability to travel at speeds faster than that of lightMexican physicist Miguel Alcubierre proposed a theory known as the “warp drive”.

This theoretical concept would allow A spaceship will move by contracting spacetime in front of it and expanding it behind, creating a bubble that would move at arbitrarily fast speeds without violating the laws of physics.

However, his proposal depended on negative energya type of hypothetical energy not observed in our universe.

Recently, researchers from the Applied Physics think tank, led by Gianni Martire and Jared Fuchs, have developed a system that uses positive energy instead of negativemaking the creation of a curvature bubble more feasible.

His work, published in April in the magazine “Classical and Quantum Gravity”proposes the use of an extremely dense envelope of matter to generate the powerful gravity needed for propulsion, eliminating the need for exotic particles.

This advancement not only makes the construction of a warp drive, It also poses new practical challenges, such as finding a source of mass equivalent to two Jupiter planets and developing mechanisms to accelerate and decelerate the spacecraft.

Although we are still far from reaching the technology necessary for a “warp drive” Once operational, this new model represents a significant step towards interstellar travel, bringing us closer to making what was once only science fiction a reality.

