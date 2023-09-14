Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Ukraine is ready for a revolution against Zelensky

In winter, a revolution against the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky could begin in Ukraine. This was stated by former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin.

He accused the Ukrainian leader of dictatorship, pointing out that he usurped power with his clique thanks to the martial law in the country. According to Soskin, the Ukrainian people are ready for a riot and will organize it when they are left without electricity, water supply and heating. In addition, he added, in winter Ukrainians will also face hunger, gasoline shortages and regional blackouts. “Then mass protests will begin,” says the ex-adviser.

He recalled that a similar situation existed in the eighties and nineties. “The revolutionary situation has matured in all elements of the system: social, demographic, political, economic, financial,” Soskin noted.

Ukrainians’ dissatisfaction

On September 9, retired Bundeswehr Colonel Wolfgang Richter indicated that Zelensky’s complaints about mobilization evaders were an alarming sign. According to the military expert, the situation with citizens who do not want to go to the front is a kind of distress signal that Zelensky is sending, since it indicates the unreliability of the image of Ukraine, supposedly united by patriotism.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov promised that the authorities will publish the names of all draft dodgers who received fake certificates for exemption from military service and went abroad. Similar measures, he said, will be taken against doctors who helped conscripts avoid being sent to the front for health reasons.

If it so happened that you were a healthy person from 18 to 45 years old, relatively speaking, and after February 24 you suddenly began to get sick, then you just need to look at what happened. Maybe you need help Alexey DanilovSecretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

He also promised that criminal cases would be initiated against all citizens included in the relevant lists.

In turn, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that it is no coincidence that Ukrainian citizens began to call the mobilization in the country “mobilization.” According to him, the majority of residents of the republic realized that the real threat to them comes from the “criminal policy” of the Kyiv authorities.

Threat to Zelensky

On September 11, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that there were a lot of discussions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) about getting rid of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky. According to him, because of such sentiments in the troops, the Ukrainian leader is under round-the-clock guard, since there is a real threat to his life.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Zelensky would face the fate of ex-leader of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, whom the West used for its own purposes and who then ended up in prison. According to the politician, the West is making a “special bet” on Zelensky. “It is absolutely obvious that the current American protege is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi,” Medvedev predicted.

In July, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces (AF) Scott Ritter indicated that the conflict with Russia could only end for Ukraine with the destruction of Zelensky. “He will not be able to achieve peace with Russia, he has gone too far,” says Ritter.