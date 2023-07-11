EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In Obispo Trejo, a town in the northeast of the city of Córdoba, in Argentina, the power of flowers surprises. In a few years, the sustainable floriculture proposal Bishop Trejo Blooms It has promoted the development of this town with few employment opportunities and unfavorable territorial conditions.

The promoter of the project is the agronomist engineer Alejandra Tuma, holder of the Chair of Floriculture of the Faculty of agricultural sciences from the National University of Córdoba (UNC), which with this productive and social initiative found alternatives for two problems: unemployment and the shortage of specialized labor.

Tuma knew that in the province of Córdoba flowers are imported from Ecuador or Colombia every week because the local demand is unsatisfied (70% of the roses that are sold are Ecuadorian) and the producers had a hard time finding people trained to grow them. He was also aware of the high vacancy rates in Trejo, a town of 3,000 inhabitants, and the lack of continuous ventures over time. He then imagined that the cultivation of organic flowers could be the link to generate decent employment and do his bit to transform reality.

The agronomist engineer, with 20 years of experience in Argentina and educational and work experience in Spain and Portugal, won a call from the national Ministry of Education in 2018 to promote local development activities.

Two women transplant seedlings in the greenhouse in Obispo Trejo. RAMIRO PEREYRA

That was the spearhead to reach Obispo Trejo with the collaboration of the November 20 Foundation and Potentia Foundation. The municipality loaned a piece of land for the flower fields and, with the economic incentive, 50 people received training in the sustainable production of floral crops, commercialization, marketing and human resources management.

“North of Córdoba is a rather disadvantaged area. Obispo Trejo is known for its floods, saline soils, poor-quality water, groundwater tables very close to the ground and without its own production”, explains the project director. The government authorities, says Tuma, admitted that people asked the municipality for work and had nothing to offer them.

The first tasks were leveling the land, raising flowerbeds, preparing the land, installing the drip irrigation system and planting species that would adapt to the area. The construction of the greenhouses began in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic. The first cycle of flower production took place during the confinement, in the midst of video calls and a campaign promoted by the faculty to donate flowers to doctors, nurses and other personnel on the front line of the fight against covid.

intensive cultivation

Although the flower growers are already organized in a worker cooperative, they continue to receive professional advice and training from the university. Today they produce and sell about 120,000 stems or cut flowers per year (around 15,000 per greenhouse), especially lilium bulbs (lily) but also statice, anthirrinum (bunny), chrysanthemum (daisy), aleli, helianthus, dianthus (pot) , craspedia and lisianthus.

Four flower growers work the land to plant flowers. RAMIRO PEREYRA

The complete production is marketed in the city of Córdoba and in areas close to Obispo Trejo. All the flowers are sold in each cycle and still the market remains unsatisfied. For years, Argentina was the country in the region that consumed the most flowers. Today it is behind Brazil, but the custom of buying flowers persists and sales have grown after the pandemic, some flower shops confirm, due to its proven effect on personal well-being.

flower power

Edilma Páez, 48, is in charge of the floral arrangements and the assembly of the funeral wreaths. She believes that the production has changed the customs in Trejo. “Before, people did not buy bouquets for an event and now they do; for birthdays, anniversaries, you see arrangements on a table, in an act, ”she points out. Even in the cemetery, natural flowers are replacing fabric ones.

Tuma notes that women have become empowered to the point of being almost other people. “This project impacted me a lot. I would say that my life is here”, summarizes Claudia Villafañe, 44, one of the flower growers, for whom cultivation not only gave her work after separating from her husband, but also better ways of expressing herself and the desire to go back to school than left as a girl

The engineer explains that many of them were in a vulnerable situation, with incomplete studies, domestic problems, submission, dependence on their partners, or they lacked opportunities. But now they have changed their physical posture, the way they talk, how they manage their home, and they feel proud of themselves.

“This gives me financial independence, having my money and knowing that it is something that belongs to me and that I can support it at home,” says Karina Tissera, 44.

Gladys Prado and Karina Tissera cut wallflower sticks that will be used to assemble the bouquets. RAMIRO PEREYRA

For many years, Gladys Prado, 37, baked doughs to offer house to house. Today she is the sales manager for Obispo Trejo Florece. “It seemed to me that I was not going to be able to sell. I told a colleague: ‘Do it, you know how to speak better’. I don’t have full high school. Now I love it. This changed my life so much, even the type of person I am, ”she says.

Tuma says that he is moved by the transformation of so many families and highlights the multiplier effect. “They are an example for their children and it is a source of pride for a town that has always, as they say, been known for misfortune,” she points out.

But it was not easy to convince everyone that the idea was going to bear fruit. “People told us: ‘What are they going to put that in Trejo!’ They didn’t believe it would work, they didn’t see this in the town. And we, with our persistence, succeeded and they buy from us”, sums up Claudia Villafañe.

Employment and social promotion

The flowering of Trejo aroused interest in more localities and in new entrepreneurs. It is already replicated in three other points with different degrees of progress, with the intention of covering the entire province and developing “Córdoba Florece”. “The importance of the project lies not only in a different productive activity that contributes to the sustainability of the territory, but also in the social impact with employment opportunities and social promotion for part of the most vulnerable population,” says Jorge Dutto, dean of the Faculty of agricultural sciences.

Mirta Almada, 67, and Mabel Chavez, 64, attest to the power of floriculture. They say it’s their ground wire, a therapy.

Claudia Villafañe in the field of flowers. RAMIRO PEREYRA

“This project is everything. I like to do something for Trejo, for my town. When I began to see that everything was going well, the joy in my chest did not fit, ”she says. Mirta has worked for years in the fields, with sacrifices and few resources. Today she feels happy with her personal growth and she tells that she has learned a lot. “People come to buy and when they ask you, you know how to answer! I never thought it would come to this because I am already big ”, she raises.

The mayor of Trejo, Silbia Mansilla, assures that the people of the town have become aware of what this initiative means for the community. “It is very encouraging because it is a project that has no ceiling,” she thinks.

A cultural change

Bishop Trejo Florece received the award two years ago standard bearers and today its flowers, emphasizes Alejandra Tuma, “are known throughout Argentina.” It produces in eight greenhouses of 400 square meters each (and one twice as much), it is a circular economy project, it generates direct income for 12 families and indirectly benefits many others.

“It is an impressive pride that they talk about us through this productive flower project. It is infecting other women and more training is already being considered because the social impact is important; it is a cultural change”, contributes Mansilla.

The town is located in the tourist corridor of the Ansenuza National Park, a wetland of one million hectares. For this reason, the women’s cooperative, together with the municipality, aspires to turn the property into an option for “experience tourism.” The idea is to condition an old house with several rooms where a school once functioned and today there is a post-harvest room for tourists who go to the Ansenuza Sea, the largest salt lake in South America, to stop, spend the night, wake up with a good breakfast, harvest flowers and learn the assembly of bouquets. “We aspire to more, to make this bigger,” Karina Tissera, one of the women, enthuses. And there they go.