Migration can be a round trip, although sometimes there are generations involved. The Democratic Memory Law approved by Congress has expanded the range of options to obtain Spanish citizenship since last October and has had a huge impact in Latin America. Baptized as the “grandchildren’s law”, the regulation opens the door of nationality to a greater number of descendants of those who fled the Civil War or went into exile during the Franco dictatorship and, more generally, to people “whose father or mother , grandfather or grandmother would have been originally Spanish”. But beyond facilitating the procedures, the text —which goes a step further than the one already taken by the 2007 Historical Memory Law, which granted nationality to the minor grandchildren of Spaniards— has a great symbolic scope.

Those interested must present the documentation proving their origins before October 21, 2024, unless the Government decides to extend the period. Consulates have already begun receiving thousands of applications. These are three stories that show the journey in search of roots from Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela.

“My grandparents said that they dug and took out stones”

Juan Manuel de Hoz’s maternal grandparents were born in Catalonia and emigrated to Argentina in 1930, fleeing poverty and hunger. His paternal grandparents, of Cantabrian roots, returned to Spain at the beginning of the 20th century for three years, but they realized that a better future awaited them in the American continent and they returned. Argentina was then a land of opportunities: it received more than four million immigrants between 1880 and 1930. De Hoz, born in Argentina, like his parents, was 22 years old when in 2008 he went to the consulate in Buenos Aires to claim nationality. Spanish. They denied it. To access it, he had to be, at that time, under 21 years of age. His younger sister met the requirement, but he and his older brother did not. The red seal that was stamped on the documentation presented was maintained for 14 years, during which he did not stop trying to become a citizen. The change came with the Democratic Memory Law approved last October. Three weeks later, De Hoz became a Spanish citizen, one of the first Argentines to do so under the new regulations.

“The law [de Memoria Democrática] it closes family wounds”, says De Hoz in a cafe in Buenos Aires with the paper in his hand that certifies his recently acquired Spanish nationality. “I wanted her for a sense of belonging, for family ties. My maternal grandparents were Catalan, on my father’s side they came from Cantabria”, says this 36-year-old man. For those who will obtain the nationality of their exiled grandparents for political, ideological or sexual orientation reasons, it will also be a symbolic reparation for the victims of the Civil War and the subsequent Franco dictatorship.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The nationality card of Juan Manuel De Hoz’s grandfather. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

For De Hoz, what had been born as a personal cause gradually became a collective struggle. “We started to form groups on Facebook, then we put together a web page and began to hold informative meetings,” says the spokesperson for the Center for Descendants of United Spaniards (Cedeu).

Of the 2.6 million Spaniards abroad, almost a fifth live in Argentina: 473,519, according to data from the Register of Spaniards Resident Abroad (PERE) published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in January 2020. The Spanish community in Argentina almost doubles that of France and triples that of the United States, the other countries in which the diaspora is concentrated. Cedeu foresees that close to 120,000 people claim Spanish nationality in the South American country. The consulate, which was already overwhelmed before, plans to reinforce the staff to cope with the increase in demand.

Among the memories that De Hoz treasures of his grandparents are his humble origins. “They told me that they were digging and removing stones. They were very poor,” she explains. Like so many immigrants, once on Argentine soil they managed to progress. The maternal grandparents first opened a hairdressing salon and then a vinegar shop, businesses that neither the children nor the grandchildren continued. The parents went to Mendoza, to try their luck with agriculture. He regrets that his parents did not get to see how he obtained Spanish nationality, the culmination of 14 years of struggle. “It’s also a tribute to them, especially to my father, who passed away in October, very shortly before the law was passed.”

“Spain is part of my roots and it feels ugly to lose them”

More than 25,000 Spaniards arrived during the Civil War and in the years after it to Mexico, the great country of Republican exile, and many joined among themselves to start families. That is why Jaime Celorio Manjarrez, 50, can count grandparents, uncles and in-laws with that origin. But his father was already born in Mexico and only had Spanish nationality while he was a minor. It wasn’t until the law was passed that he got it back. Jaime’s wife and her children also have it, who got it thanks to her. But not him. He had remained on an administrative island until the current reform extended that possibility to all the grandchildren of Spaniards, which he has caught on the fly.

A document of the procedure carried out by the Argentine Juan Manuel de Hoz to opt for Spanish nationality. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

Celorio has already started the paperwork that will impregnate his documents with Asturian and Canarian airs. “It is a tradition, because we grew up listening to our grandparents. My uncle has written a lot about it,” he says. He is referring to Gonzalo Celorio, a Mexican academic, writer, critic and editor, one of the many people of Spanish origin who made a great career in the town that welcomed his parents. The Mexican paradise where they laid their bones to rest, if the soul could not, after a bloody war and the ideological purge.

Mexico offered them the opportunities that were denied to them in their homeland. Jaime Celorio has traveled to 30 countries, but Spain is something else for him. “The language, the food, the people, the culture. One comes to Spain naturally and feels at home”, he affirms. “Even by the last name, they locate it there immediately.” He goes many times, his father also travels from time to time, although they are more Mexican than mole. Jaime Celorio was financial director for Goldman Sachs and for Merrill Lynch and today he is an entrepreneur, he has several firms, the most important being a tequila company with which he exports the blue agave distillate to half the planet. “Spain is part of my roots and, if I can recover it, then great. It feels ugly to lose that part.”

From a ticket from the Trasatlántica Company to a ticket to Spanish nationality

On October 14, 1964, Ismael Rodríguez Pérez boarded the ship Monserrat of the Spanish Trasatlántica Company bound for the Port of La Guayra —La Guaira, in Venezuela—, typed on the travel document with that Y from old Castilian. She was traveling in economy class and had her vaccination certificate against smallpox. 58 years have passed since that trip and 17 since Ismael’s death, and now that ticket is piled up in a collection folder along with the birth certificates of three of his grandchildren, more or less the same age as his grandfather when emigrated, they will present themselves before the consulate to obtain Spanish nationality thanks to the Law of Democratic Memory.

Ismael was 25 years old when, like many Spaniards, he left a country traversed by the misery of war and dictatorship. He arrived a year after his brothers and his parents closed the doors of their homes in the Canary Islands to start a life elsewhere. In Venezuela they dedicated themselves to agriculture and also lived from a bakery. But Eredia Rodríguez, the daughter that Ismael had in Venezuela with a Venezuelan, was never able to obtain Spanish nationality due to problems with her registration papers. Her application was submitted by an aunt and not by her parents, creating a bureaucratic mess that made it impossible to get through.

A document from 1922, that is to say 100 years old, that De Hoz presented as part of his nationality process. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

That document that the aunt who submitted the application kept for years is now key to this new process that she has undertaken for her children. From that trip, Eredia only had the memories of what her father once told her. “He told us that the trip had been good, that there were very jovial people on the ship. And, since he liked to dance, well, she had danced, ”she recounts. “My dad used to say, as everyone says, that when he arrived in Venezuela it seemed like a gold mine where they were welcomed with open arms, and that’s why they never focused on having things in Spain, because they had everything here.”

Nationality will come first to Eredia’s children —by the grandchildren law— than to her, who is the daughter of a Spaniard. For that reason, she is confident that, claiming that her grandparents also migrated to Venezuela a little before her father, she could do it now and thus skip the mess of her papers. “First I am going to do the boys thing. It is the main thing, although they do not want to leave. But it is a right that we have and that is why we are going to fix those papers”, says the woman, 51 years old and dedicated to commerce.

The Consulate of Spain in Caracas has received almost 500 applications for nationality since the regulation was approved last October. It will foreseeably be tens of thousands that will be processed in the two years that the law is in force. The first favorable resolutions in Venezuela were signed at the end of November and so far some 60 have been completed. And the consulate, as in other countries, has increased the number of appointments available to meet the demand.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.