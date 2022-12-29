Set in a universe of magical realism, the film “A retreat to fall in love” stands as a more than attractive proposal for Valentine’s Day 2023. Its plot is a Peruvian-Spanish production and its cast includes famous names, starting with its protagonists: Andrea Luna and Juan Carlos Torres (Spain).

The rest of the cast is completed with figures such as Merly Morello, Alexandra Barandiarán, Alicia Mercado, Mónica Torres, among others and in addition to the special participation of Ernesto Pimentel and Gian Piero Díaz. The national premiere of the film will take place on February 23. VIDEO: YouTube.