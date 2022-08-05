Vicente, 75, began to feel bad when he had almost finished renewing his DNI at the Plaza de España police station in Barcelona, ​​which is shared by the National Police and Mossos d’Esquadra. He was turning pale, he touched the tips of his fingers and his face and began to sweat. Suddenly he lost consciousness; he had just had a heart attack. Without hesitation, two officials from the General State Administration, one of whom had just completed a first aid course, and agents from the two police forces put their knowledge to work applying the CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) maneuver to the man and the the police station’s own portable defibrillator (DEA, or automatic external defibrillator), that device that is now in most public buildings and large workplaces). The police have released the video of the intervention on their Twitter account (@policia).

The events occurred on June 14, but the images have not been released until it has been confirmed that the victim, Vicente, is safe and sound, without consequences and “walking around the city”, according to a Police spokeswoman. from Barcelona. The video shows the man collapsing into the chair in which he was being dispatched. The official who attended her and a colleague immediately lay the man down, examine him and place him laterally, in the security posture, which prevents drowning. They both serve him on their knees. But one of them, named Lourdes, seems to take command.

A mosso in uniform he brings the defibrillator, a device that is in the area of ​​the regional police, but that is of common use. They apply it and it seems that the man begins to show signs of life. lourdes and two mossos, one in civilian clothes and the other in uniform, they take turns applying CPR, while another official fans him. It is when the toilets of the Emergency Medical Service of Catalonia arrive, who finish the stabilization and transfer. Vicente underwent emergency surgery. He is healthy and grateful.