A 74-year-old retired Argentine federal police officer He killed his neighbor this Wednesday with a shot in the abdomenSergio David Díaz, 40, for refusing to turn down the loud music with which they were celebrating Christmas, according to reports this Thursday local media.

The event occurred in the La Matanza neighborhood of Buenos Aires (Argentina). As seen in the videos that have gone viral on networks, The retired police officer comes with a revolver in hand to talk to his neighbors. One of them confronts him to ask him to leave, and after several struggles, the man places the gun on his neighbor’s stomach and pulls the trigger, after which screams are heard.

During the argument, which takes place on the street, the police officer warns that “things are going to end badly” if they don’t pay attention and they don’t turn down the music. The homeowner’s partner and Díaz went to talk to him, but the argument escalated. The victim confronted the former police officer and he shot.

After the shooting, the former police officer returned home. Díaz’s friends and family immediately called the police, while others took the injured man to the hospital, who fell to the ground from the gunshot. Several neighbors threw stones at the attacker’s house. With the arrival of the agents, the man surrendered and was detained. The prosecution has charged him with “aggravated homicide.”