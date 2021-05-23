Debbie and Michael CampbellThey say they are from Seattle in each of the destinations they visit. But it’s been so long since the day that They sold their house, their car and went out to travel the world, who no longer remember their old life in that city in the United States.

Accustomed to living intensely, they were terrified when they saw that they had no more dreams to fulfill. A beautiful property, four adult children, several grandchildren, two cars, a boat and many friends with whom they liked to spend their free time, for some that would be the very perfection, but they lacked something else: “We still wanted to have adventures.”

The retirement date was approaching and then his daughter Mary arrived with a disruptive proposal. Until then Michael was an organizer of sporting events and Debbie owned her own advertising and graphic design company. They had previously lived in London for five years and were travel fans, so the idea was concrete: “Sell everything and travel the world living alone on ‘Airbnbs'”.

“We still wanted to have adventures.” Photo: Instagram

The first reaction of this marriage was fear. “Did Mary see our bank account and find more money than we actually have? I couldn’t imagine how we would accomplish this, but we liked the idea so much that we started to analyze it “Michael told the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio. A month later, in February 2013 that madness was no longer so impossible and it was beginning to be reflected in some ideas and projections.

“How about we rent the house, quit our jobs, and do we keep our expenses really low? That is, no cable, gas, or security. Could we travel the world, staying on ‘Airbnbs’, for the same amount of money that we would spend as retirees at home? That was the question, “added the man who now proudly boasts his 74 years.

“We realized that we could travel all the time spending as much as we needed to live in Seattle.” Photo: Instagram

“After researching and budgeting, we decided to give it a try. We sold our house, the boat and one of the cars, and we reduced our belongings to the minimum possible. I quit my job and Debbie closed her company. In July 2013, we began our adventure “, they told El Cronista back in 2019, when they visited Argentina for the first time.

Before leaving, they made a list of 36 countries they wanted to know and different budgets to assess the viability of the project. “We realized that we could travel all the time spending as much as we needed to live in Seattle.”Michael assured so there was nothing more to discuss.

“With this way of doing things, more than ever we learned that time is a gift, much more important than material things.” Photo: Instagram

The first destination chosen was Paris, the place of residence of Mary, there they shared a month with her daughter, her husband and their grandchildren and then they launched themselves to know the rest of Europe in depth and without haste. Almost 8 years later, the list already exceeds 85 countries. They are currently in Puerto Vallarta, Chile.

“With this way of doing things, more than ever we learned that time is a gift, much more important than material things. Happiness is not in what you have but in the experiences and connections with people, “they say on their Instagram account, where they publish images of the areas they know.

“Although we plan each of the trips we undertake approximately a month in advance, we also like to improvise” Photo: Instagram

“To carry this lifestyle forward it is very important to have and maintain a travel methodology and plan everything according to budget. While we plan each of the trips we undertake about a month in advance, we also like to improvise, “Debbie revealed.

The key? “It is essential to allocate a budget for each trip. We write down the expenses and activities and we control the budget as the trip progresses. It is important to live your daily life, not as if you are on vacation. In every city we visit we travel by public transport, cook, do laundry and stay on Airbnb, “described Michael.

“It is essential to allocate a budget for each trip.” Photo: Instagram

How do they choose the places they go? “We love being where current events happen– history – and Michael likes politics and sports. We like to go where things are happening. For example, we went to London when Brexit happened, “Debbie recounted.

In turn, this marriage found a way to generate income from your travelsOn their Instagram account, Senior Nomads, you can follow their journey and they also have a blog where they sell their books and offer discounts on Airbnb, of course.

On his Instagram account, Senior Nomads, you can follow his journey. Photo: Instagram

This new life decidedly brought them another way of feeling things: “We are more tolerant, understanding and patient with the rest. We do not judge. In the world there are so many ways to achieve the same goals. It is like Maslow’s Pyramid, where food and shelter are part of the basic needs. If you travel the world, or at least in the eighty countries we have visited, people need a home, food, and security for their families. They all need the same thing and they do it in different ways with the resources they have in their countries. People are people, “said Michael.

Lastly, don’t you miss your home? “Every day we wake up and wonder whether we should go on or stop. And for seven years, we always choose to continue. We are having fun, learning, we are not over budget, we are in good health and, above all, very much in love, “said Debbie.