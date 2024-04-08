Ex-investigator of the Investigative Committee Alexander Izbenko, accused of embezzlement, was hiding in the Northern Military District zone

Former deputy head of the department for investigating organized criminal activities and crimes of past years of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Izbenko, arrested in the case of embezzlement of entrusted property, was hiding in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

When the ex-colonel learned of the criminal prosecution threatening him, he wrote a report on his dismissal due to length of service and left for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), turning off his mobile phone.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

FSB officers found Izbenko with the parents of his common-law wife

Izbenko first informed management verbally of his intention to retire in the fall of 2023. After this, an inventory of property began, which implies the subsequent transfer of criminal cases and material evidence that was in production with the colonel to other investigators. However, Izbenko did not wait for its completion, submitting a report of dismissal on September 29 of his own free will in connection with his retirement.

However, in one of the investigations, the inspectors had questions that subsequently resulted in a criminal case on charges of particularly large embezzlement under Part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. After an unsuccessful search for the ex-colonel, FSB officers were involved in the case.

Izbenko was found in the special operation zone, and the ex-colonel’s colleagues note that he did not participate in hostilities, but was hiding from the investigation. The man lived with the parents of his common-law wife, and to avoid being found, he turned off his mobile phone.

He was charged with embezzlement of entrusted property

On October 26, Izbenko was detained and taken to the capital office of the Investigative Committee. He was charged with two counts of embezzlement of entrusted property, which he allegedly stole during the investigation of one of the criminal cases. On the evening of the same day, the ex-colonel was taken to the Basmanny Court, where the judge, having granted the investigation’s request, sent the defendant to a pre-trial detention center.

Subsequently, his period of detention in the pre-trial detention center was extended until June 12, 2024. By this time, investigators intend to complete the assessment, phonoscopic and portrait forensic examinations, as well as carry out a number of investigative actions on the territory of several constituent entities of Russia.

Ex-colonel investigated high-profile cases

During his career, Izbenko took part in the investigation of several high-profile cases, including the crash of a Falcon plane at the capital's Vnukovo airport, and a terrorist attack over the Sinai Peninsula, where an Airbus A321 was blown up.

One of the last high-profile cases in Izbenko’s track record is the investigation into 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, who committed a shooting at Kazan gymnasium No. 175.