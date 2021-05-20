The Cartagena was wounded, capsizing and licking its own wounds. The defeat at Carlos Belmonte (2-0) against an evicted bottom player, on March 23, caused all the alarms to go off, inside and outside the club. While criticism raged for the Albacete disaster, Luis Carrión rethought his team idea and made the decision that in the end has turned out to be transcendental for Efesé to change faces and be virtually saved two days from the end of the league.

The Catalan coach took Argentine Pablo De Blasis out of the band, where he was not working, and put him in the center of the field. He alternated the double pivot and the half forward since the duel against Alcorcón, the first of the finals that Efesé had to win and won. And from the great improvement of the ‘8’ albinegro, who has given seven assists and has scored a goal since he made his debut on January 25 against Mirandés, all the pieces were fitting in a team that is ending the league in a state of Grace.

Five victories, four draws and only one defeat, that of Fuenlabrada, is the baggage of Efesé in the last ten days. Numbers of ascent in a final section in which everything is worth its weight in gold. The Cartagonova stadium, a fortress since January. A pair of top-level center-backs, like Navas and Datkovic. Laterals such as Delmás and Forniés recovered for the cause. Aburjania and Jurado mixing film in the middle. And, of course, Rubén Castro making the impossible possible. The canary, used to breaking records, has scored five goals in his last seven shots. His effectiveness in these last days, when titles, promotions and relegation are really won and lost, is 71%, the highest in the championship.

Carrión removed De Blasis from the band and, from there, all the pieces were fitting into a team that is ending the league in a state of grace



Carrión’s team has allowed themselves the luxury of certifying their permanence by winning two of the three best teams in the Second Division: Espanyol and Almería. He has chained three consecutive victories at the exact moment, when a month ago that seemed like a utopia. And not even Gallar’s injuries, who said goodbye to the season after an ill-fated second round, and Elady’s performance slump after the Christmas break have affected a team that will probably go to Lugo on vacation on Monday. It is the story of an incredible resurrection. Few trusted her.