Manturov: a restyled version of the Aurus Senat will be presented at Putin’s inauguration

A restyled version of the Russian executive car Aurus Senat will be presented at the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, reports RIA News.

According to him, the updated luxury car will be presented at the ceremony. It is noted that the inauguration is scheduled for May 7.

Aurus vehicles have been created since 2013 by order of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. It is assumed that cars of this line will replace the fleet of official cars of civil servants.

Previously, Manturov said that the assembly of Aurus had started in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The official clarified that at the production site in Abu Dhabi it is planned to first produce the Senat series, and then the Komendant.