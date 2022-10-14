The Police register several ships on Villafranca del Bierzo street in the Cobo Calleja industrial estate, the largest commercial center for Chinese businessmen in Europe. SAMUEL SANCHEZ

A restaurant in an industrial estate in Fuenlabrada (Madrid) had become the epicenter of a large financial structure of drug trafficking in Europe. The National Police has arrested 32 people and has carried out 21 records within a money laundering operation carried out in one of the largest Chinese merchandise shopping centers on the continent. His investigation has managed to prove the laundering of 32 million per year, but the researchers estimate that this amount could reach 300 million per year because the network had begun to use cryptocurrencies, in addition to using the method of hawala ―an informal transfer system that prevents money from traveling and is delivered remotely based on a relationship of trust― to give out and in the money from drug trafficking that a Colombian-Lebanese organization earned. The operation was carried out at the end of September and was announced this Friday. The judge has decreed imprisonment for 11 of those investigated, including the leader of the organization and his lawyer.

The investigations began two years ago, when the agents discovered a criminal organization, made up mostly of citizens of Syrian origin, which was dedicated to financing the drug trafficking of various organizations that operated in Spain and abroad. The group was headed by a man who allegedly operated from Madrid and Toledo. The center of these operations was in a restaurant on Villafranca del Bierzo street in the Cobo Calleja industrial estate (Fuenlabrada, Madrid), where customers went daily to collect money, especially from some businesses run by Chinese citizens of the zone.

To avoid possible rollovers ―theft― by other organizations or seizures due to police inspections, the restaurant had 24-hour surveillance and its safe did not accumulate large amounts of money. The organization of hawalladares (the messengers who carried the money) also made deliveries and home pick-ups to the most prominent members of the main criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking.

After the investigations, the agents seized 2.4 million euros just at the moment when members of the organization of the hawalladares or their client network transferred them. Also, it has been possible to prove how the plot was financing the continuous purchase of drug shipments destined for all of Europe; They are linked to two containers seized in 2020 and 2021 that carried four tons of cocaine.

During the investigation, the agents deciphered the structures of some of the drug trafficking organizations linked to the Syrian organization and carried out two seizures of 105 kilograms of hashish and 275 kilograms of marijuana. The drug carriers were also arrested.

The profits, which have been calculated since 2020, could exceed 300 million through clearing systems, money transport and cryptocurrency transactions between Spain and Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland and Norway, and also outside Europe: Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil and China, according to a police statement released this Friday.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

on commission

The agents found out that, once the Colombian-Lebanese organization obtained the profits from the sale of the narcotic substance introduced in Europe, it asked the organization based in Spain to collect the cash generated by the sale and send it through cryptocurrencies. Because the organization located in Spain did not have the necessary structure to cover these payments in cryptocurrencies, it requested the services of third-party organizations that sent the virtual money to the addresses provided by the Colombian-Lebanese organization, all through exchange for receiving a commission.

The police investigations also showed how the leader of the organization, through his lawyer and right-hand man, created a company in his name and acquired different licenses and vehicles with the money obtained from the organization’s illegal activities, thus achieving not only launder the profits obtained, but also set up a fully structured business that served them in turn as a transport system for the compensation of money managed by the organization and provided them with greater security in transport. In addition, the ringleader planned the acquisition of luxury homes in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) in order to relocate a large part of the economic benefits obtained from the illegal activities carried out.

In the operation, which has been carried out jointly with the Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency and EUROPOL and has had the collaboration of Eurojust, almost three million euros have been seized, 575 kilograms of hashish, 276 kilograms of marijuana, 11 vehicles of high-end, seven luxury watches, a semi-automatic pistol and a marijuana plantation with 995 plants has been dismantled. In addition, the investigators have blocked 19 cryptocurrency accounts with an approximate value of 1.5 million euros and a workshop that prepared the vehicles to hide large amounts of money in them has been dismantled. The proceedings have been directed by the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 and the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office.