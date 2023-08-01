The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the (Al Raha Gate Restaurant) facility, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the legislation issued according to it, and for its danger to public health.

The authority stated that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the confirmation of a number of poisoning cases, as a result of the infected eating a grilled chicken meal contaminated with salmonella bacteria, due to poor storage of chicken and keeping it at inappropriate temperatures.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violating conditions are corrected, and the facility meets the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions revealed the observed violations, and came within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that establishments comply with all food safety requirements, explaining that establishments, of different nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by their inspectors, To ensure compliance with food safety requirements.