Perhaps the biggest summer signing, Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will head to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that there was an agreement between the two clubs and that he wished Alvarez success at the Spanish team.

The deal is reported to cost Atletico up to €95 million.

Alvarez is Argentina’s first-choice striker but not for Man City, where he sits behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order.

Alvarez, 24, joined Man City from River Plate in 2022.