The prison of Ny Anstalt is a prison that breaks with the tradition of these buildings. Nuuk City Jail, the capital of Greenland, flee from the bars and unpleasant places to locate in the middle of the Arctic Circle, next to Mount Sermitisiaq.

The goal of the center, which was inaugurated in 2019, is make prison a “more humane” place, as assured by the project director, Jette Birkeskov Mogenson, and the chief architect, Thomas Tuus Christensen.

Ny Anstalt is a prison the closest thing to a ski resort. The 76 cells are 12 square meters and lack bars on the windows to improve their views. Of these, 40 are aimed at maximum security prisoners, while the others 36 places are for people who can go to work in the city during the day and return to the center to sleep. In addition, a large wall surrounds the building to prevent inmates from escaping.

Thanks to these facilities, The prison allows its inmates to live in an environment more similar to the society outside the prison to favor their reintegration and try to avoid new crimes.

Complicated construction

However, designing a building with these characteristics was a difficult aspect for Mogenson, since it is located on the side of the Lille Malene mountain. “The material used for the structure of the prison is concrete so that it can withstand the Arctic climate”, has explained.

Ny Anstalt has common areas such as a kitchen, a sports hall, a library and a church, among other places. What’s more, the wall that surrounds the prison adopts the color of snow to resemble the environment in which it is found and to differentiate itself from the usual walls in prisons.

High crime rate

Despite the fact that the Scandinavian countries tend to have not very high crime rates, such as Norway, Sweden or Iceland, this is not the case of Greenland The territory, which has 70,000 inhabitants, has six prisons with 154 places. However, the most dangerous prisoners are often transferred to Denmark to remain inmates there.