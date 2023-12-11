A multi-story apartment building collapsed in the Bronx area of ​​New York. This was reported on December 11 CBS News NY with reference to emergency services.

According to the TV channel, at around 15:30 (23:30 Moscow time) a corner of the building collapsed. According to eyewitness Alice Gainer, large stones began to fall off the house.

“We see this building thing starting to crack. There were two guys building something. We see large rocks starting to fall. And then everything just collapsed, in about a second,” he said.

Now emergency services are working on the spot and the rubble is being cleared. No casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the collapse is also not known.

On April 19, several people were injured when a garage collapsed in Manhattan, New York. The building collapse occurred at 57 Ann Street, between Nassau and William Streets, the British tabloid reports. In footage from the scene, you can see that one floor of the garage has collapsed onto another.